The Clearfield Alliance girls basketball team upended Grace Prep 42-24.
Lena Stone led the Lady Crusaders with 16 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Elizabeth Shimmel added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Callie Mann had 10 rebounds and nine points.
Clearfield Alliance returns to action next week at Calvary Christian.
Clearfield Alliance—42
Shimmel 6 1-4 13, McTavish 0 0-00, Manno 4 1-2 9, Mann 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 1 0-0 2, Finney 1 0-0 2, Stone 7 2-3 16. Totals: 19 4-9 42.
Grace Prep—24
Mylin 2 0-3 4, Stormer 1 0-2 2, Ley 2 0-0 5, Smith 2 1-4 5, Ruffner 3 0-2 8. Totals: 10 1-11 24.
Three-pointers: Ruffner 2, Ley.
Score by Quarters
CACS 12 11 9 10—42
Grace Prep 7 4 10 3—24