The Clearfield Alliance boys basketball team was toppled by visiting Huntingdon Calvary Christian 62-17 on Friday.
Brennan Michael led the Crusaders with 11 points and four rebounds. Remington Crawford added four points, while Richard Passmore had eight rebounds.
Clearfield Alliance (0-2) hosts Huntingdon Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Huntingdon Calvary Christian—62
Kuhstos 10 1-1 21, Snook 1 0-0 2, Montoro 8 3-3 19, Bush 7 2-2 16, Lapp 1 0-0 2, Lane 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 6-6 62.
Clearfield Alliance—17
Passmore 0 0-0 0, Crawford 1 1-2 4, B. Michael 5 0-0 11, Blowers 0 0-0 0, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0, Fitt 1 0-0 2, Manno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-2 17.
Three-pointers: Crawford, B. Michael.
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon Calvary 22 22 12 6—62
CACS 2 9 0 6—17