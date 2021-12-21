ALTOONA — Lena Stone had 10 rebounds and nine points in Clearfield Alliance’s 36-26 loss to Blair County Christian on Tuesday.
Callie Manno added 11 rebounds and three steals, while Emily McTavish had seven rebounds and four steals.
Clearfield Alliance dropped to 0-4 on the season. The Lady Crusaders host Great Commission on Jan. 3.
Clearfield Alliance—26
Shimmel 2 3-5 7, McTavish 1 0-0 2, Manno 1 0-2 2, Mann 1 0-0 2, Ramkawsky 2 0-0 4, Finney 0 0-0 0, Stone 4 1-2 9. Totals: 11 4-9 26.
Blair County Christian—36
McCoy 10 0-0 22, Hileman 2 0-0 4, Ashcroft 1 0-0 2, Cowert 0 0-0 0, Woomer 0 0-0 0, Hileman 2 0-0 4, Gross 0 0-0 0, Dull 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 0 0-0 36.
Three-pointers: McCoy 2.
Score by Quarters
CACS 6 7 1 12—26
BCC 9 2 17 6—36