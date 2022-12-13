Clearfield Alliance topped Johnstown Christian on Tuesday.
Brennan Michael led the Crusaders with 16 points. Richard Passmore had 24 rebounds, nine points, five steals and five assists.
Remington Crawford added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Johnstown Christian—41
Williams 1 0-0 2, Thomas 1 1-2 3, Riberic 1 0-0 2, Ja. Taylor 3 0-0 6, Je. Taylor 11 4-8 28. Totals: 17 5-10 41.
Clearfield Alliance—58
Passmore 4 1-8 9, Crawford 5 1-4 11, B. Michael 7 2-5 16, Blowers 3 0-0 6, N. Michael 3 0-0 6, Ramkasky 4 0-1 8, Shaw 1 0-0 2, Manno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-18 58.
Three-pointers: Je. Taylor 2.
Score by Quarters
J’town Christian 7 16 9 9—41
CACS 14 14 16 15—58