After giving up two runs on two hits and a walk in the second inning of Friday evening’s VFW Teener League Area 6 opener against Philipsburg-Osceola, Clearfield pitcher Hunter Rumsky found himself in a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the third.
But Rumsky was able to pitch out of trouble with a popup and grounder to third baseman Matt Irvin and the hosts tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Rumsky settled in from there, retiring nine of the next 10 batters he faced and Clearfield picked up a 7-5 victory at James A. Anderson Memorial Field at Lawrence Township Rec Park. Rumsky scattered six hits and walked five in his 6 2/3 innings of work, while striking out 11 P-O batters.
With the score tied 2-2, Clearfield batted around in the bottom of the fourth. The hosts scored five runs on three hits and two walks and were aided by a balk and an error.
Anthony Lopez started the rally with a single. He led Clearfield with two of its six hits.
Craig Mays followed with a walk and Hayden Rumsky moved both runners up with a sacrifice bunt.
Cole Bloom delivered an RBI single to plate Lopez before Hunter Rumsky drew a walk to load the bases for Elijah Quick.
Quick was 0-for-2 in his first two at bats against P-O’s Zach Yoder, but came up with a clutch 2-run single in his third look at the lefty to put Clearfield in front 5-2.
Hayvin Bumbarger followed with a sacrifice fly to left to plate Rumsky, and Irvin reached on an infield error to keep the inning going.
Irvin took off on a delayed steal during the next at bat and Yoder was called for a balk when he turned to throw to second, allowing Quick to score from third.
The 7-2 advantage looked like more than enough run support for Rumsky as he handled the P-O lineup in 1-2-3 fourth and fifth innings.
But the visitors made some noise in the top of the seventh when Sean Myers led off with a walk against Rumsky, and Robert Kyler reached on an error — Clearfield’s first of the game.
Rumsky was able to get his 11th strikeout and then got the next batter to pop out to centerfield, but another Clearfield error allowed Myers to score and prolonged the inning.
P-O made Clearfield pay for the fielding errors as Zach Wagner belted an RBI double and Alex Knepp followed with a run-producing single.
Clearfield brought Mays on in relief of Rumsky, who had thrown 140 pitches, and got the next batter to fly out to right to end the game and earn the save.
P-O opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the second, thanks to Trey Doyle’s 2-run single with two outs.
Clearfield tied the game in the third on a Hunter Rumsky RBI double and Irvin run-producing single.
Game 2 in the best-of-3 series in scheduled for Sunday at 6 at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Philipsburg-Osceola—5
McDonald 2b 3110, Wagner cf-p 4011, Knepp ss 4021, Albright c 3000, Yoder p-cf 2000, Matier rf 3110, Myers 1b 1200, Kyler 3b-eh 3100, Doyle eh-3b 3012, Russell lf 3000. Totals: 29-5-6-4.
Clearfield—7
Bloom c 3111, Hu. Rumsky p-2b 2211, Quick ss 4112, Bumbarger 1b 2001, Irvin 3b 4011, Kushner cf 3000, Lopez 2b-rf 3120, Mays rf-p 1100, Lutz lf 1100, Hay. Rumsky pr-lf 0100. Totals: 22-7-6-6.
Score by Innings
P’burg-Osceoa 020 000 3—5 6 2
Clearfield 002 500 x—7 6 2
Errors—Irvin, Quick; Kyler, McDonald. LOB—P-O 8, Clearfield 8. 2B—Matier, Knepp, Wagner; Hu. Rumsky. HBP—Hu. Rumsky (by Yoder), Lutz (by Yoder). SAC—Hay. Rumsky, Mays. SF—Bumbarger. SB—McDonald; Irvin. Balk—Yoder. WP—Yoder 3, Wagner; Hu. Rumsky.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Yoder—4 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Wagner—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Hu. Rumsky—6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 11 SO; Mays—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Hu. Rumsky. LP—Yoder. Save—Mays.
Time—2:03.