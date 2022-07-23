MOUNT UNION — The Clearfield 14U Teener League All-Star team dropped a pair of games Saturday in round-robin play at the VFW State Tournament at Municipal Field, then were eliminated by the hosts 11-7 in Sunday’s single-elimination format.
Clearfield, sponsored by Jim’s Sports Center, fell to Lebanon Valley 15-12 in its tournament opener before dropping an 11-2 decision to Huntingdon.
Jim’s found itself in a 14-6 hole against Lebanon Valley in the bottom of the fifth with the opposition threatening to close out the game by Mercy Rule with two runners on base and just one out.
But Clearfield was able to gun down one player at home and another at third to get out of the inning and give itself a chance.
Jim’s rallied for six run in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to 14-12, but Lebanon added an insurance run in the home half of the frame and Tyson Griffiths closed it out with a 1-2-3 seventh.
Hayden Rumsky and Noah Rumfola led Clearfield with two hits apiece. Rumsky had two doubles, scored three runs and knocked in three. Rumfola added a clutch 2-run single in the fourth that got Jim’s to within 8-4 of Lebanon Valley.
Noah Wriglesworth scored three times in the game, while Colten Bumbarger and Brayden Wills each added two runs.
HUNTINGDON 11, CLEARFIELD 2
Huntingdon jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and never looked back, only surrendering two runs to Clearfield in the third inning.
Jim’s had just three hits — two by Braison Patrick and one by Wills, who each scored a run in the contest.
MOUNT UNION 11, CLEARFIELD 7
Jim’s led the hosts 7-6 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning, but Mount Union scored five in the frame to rally for the win.
Wriglesworth led the Clearfield offense with three hits and two RBIs. Patrick and Wills each added two hits. Patrick and Rumsky both scored a pair of runs.
Saturday
Clearfield—12
Ryan cf-c 5110, Wriglesworth 2b 3300, Rumsky 1b 4323, Bumbarger ss 2210, Wills c-lf 2211, Rumfola lf-rf 4022, Brady p-rf-lf-cf 3011, Butler eh 1000, Lykens eh 1001, Bloom rf-3b-p 3000, Owens ph 1000, Peacock 3b-p 2100. Totals: 31-12-8-8.
Lebanon Valley—15
Griffiths cf-p 4231, Rojas 2b 5321, Serrano 3b 1210, Frentz ss-p 4024, Dompier c 2010, Kemberling cr 0000, Senft rf 2110, Soliday lf-p 4110, Parker 1b 0100, Camaranski ph-1b 2121, Willi eh 4221, Minnich p 2010, Harvey cr-ph 2211. Totals: 35-15-17-9.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 200 226 0—12 8 5
Lebanon Valley 422 151 x—15 17 3
LOB—Clearfield 8, Lebanon Valley 9. DP—Clearfield 1. 2B—Rumsky 2. HBP—Butler (by Harvey), Bumbarger (by Serrano); Serrano 2 (by Peacock, by Bloom). SB—Bumbarger, Wriglesworth; Griffiths, Rojas 2, Senft, Soliday 2, Parker, Serrano 2, Kemberling, Frentz. CS—Bumbarger; Frentz, Kemberling. WP—Harvey, Serrano, Soliday, Frentz.
Pitching
Clearfield: Brady—0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Peacock—3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Bloom—3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Lebanon Valley: Minnich—3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Harvey—2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Serrano—1/3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Soliday—1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Frentz—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Harvey. LP—Brady. Save—Frentz.
Clearfield—2
Patrick ss 3120, Rumsky 1b-p 2000, Owens c 2001, Bumbarger 3b 3000, Hance p-1b 3000, Ryan cf 2000, Wriglesworth 2b 2000, Wills 2110, Peacock rf 1000, Brady p 2000, Diehl lf 2000, Rumfola 0000, Butler 1000. Totals: 25-2-3-1.
Huntingdon—11
Moore cf 4222, Gibson lf 4141, Zaleski rf 4101, Herncane 1b 3110, Guisler ss 4120, Rick p 2222, Woodward c 3112, Rupert 2b 2000, Banks 3b 2100, McCarty rf 2111, Eichler p 0000.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 002 000 0— 2 3 2
Huntingdon 243 200 x—11 12 4
2B—Moore, Guisler, Rick. HR—Woodward. HBP—Wills. SB—Moore, Gibson 4, McCarty, Banks; Diehl. CS—Guisler; Ryan.
Pitching
Clearfield: Rumsky—2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 SO; Hance—2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 SO; Brady—3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 SO.
Huntingdon: Rick—6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO; Eichler—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO.
WP—Rick. LP—Rumsky.
Clearfield—7
Patrick p-ss 5120, Rumsky 1b 3200, Owens c 3100, Bumbarger ss-3b 2101, Hance lf 4001, Wills rf 4022, Ryan cf 2110, Wriglesworth 2b 3032, Peacock 3b 1000, Bloom 3b 0000, Brady p 3110. Totals: 30-7-9-6.
Mount Union—11
Ranck ss 3100, Hamman-Briggs lf-p 3211, Chrisemer p-1b 2200, Hunsinger c 4021, Collins cf 4220, Weirich 1b 3112, Sheeder rf 2110, Whitsel 3b 3112, Brown 2b 4130. Totals: 28-11-11-6.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 300 112 0— 7 9 3
Mount Union 321 005 x—11 11 3
2B—Sheeder. HBP—Chrisemer, Whitsel; Rumsky. SF—Weirich. SB—Hamman-Briggs, Chrisemer, Hunsinger, Collins 2, Brown; Wriglesworth, Patrick, Wills.
Pitching
Mount Union: 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO; Chrisemer—4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 SO; Weirich—1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 SO.
Clearfield: Patrick—2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 SO; Bumbarger—2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO; Brady—3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 SO.
WP—Weirich. LP—Bumbarger.