The Clearfield 12U All-Star softball team defeated Curwensville 22-9 Friday in the opening round of the District 5 Little League Tournament.
Lily Davidson hit for the cycle for Clearfield, going 5-for-5 with two singles, a double, a triple and a home run. She also scored five runs.
Dylani Kushner scored four runs and collected four hits, including a double and a home run.
Allison Fedder added three hits and scored four runs. Fedder was also the winning pitcher. JC Altemus and Ellie McBride each picked up a pair of hits. Altemus smacked a triple and a double.
Brook Brown clubbed a solo home run and scored three times.
Curwensville got two hits from Makayla Danko, who had a double. Carter Bressler scored two runs.
Clearfield is back in action today in a winner’s bracket contest against Four Leaf Clover/Philipsburg-Osceola.
That game is slated for 6 p.m. at Morrisdale.
Curwensville will host an elimination game Wednesday against the loser of today’s game.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 024 03— 9 5 1
Clearfield 364 9x—22 20 0
WP—Allison Fedder. LP—Addy Neiswender.
5H—Lily Davidson. 4H—Dylani Kushner. 3—Fedder. HR—Davidson, Brook Brown. 3B—Davidson, JC Altemus. 2B—Davidson, Kushner, Altemis, Makayla Danko.