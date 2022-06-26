GLEN RICHEY — The State College 12U Little League softball All-Stars rallied for two runs in the sixth to force extra innings then pilled on 10 runs in the seventh to score a 22-12 victory in Friday’s District 5 Tournament elimination game.
Clearfield scored nine runs in the fourth to take an 11-7 lead, but State College came back with one in the home half of the frame before rallying for 14 runs over the final three innings.
State College outhit Clearfield 18-9.
Allison Fedder led Clearfield with three hits, including a double. Lily Davidson added two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs. Brooke Doan also tripled.
Dalayni Kusher scored three times for Clearfield, while teammates Brin Bohley and Bella Thacik each had two runs.
Kaitlyn McShea clubbed four hits for State College. Kate Gilmore added three. Both scored three runs. Elin Fry and Victoria Witmer each scored four runs.
Marissa Yoder hit a home run for State College and was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 batters.
State College advanced to the loser’s bracket final against Bald Eagle Area.
The winner of that game faces Four Leaf Clover in the 12U Championship Wednesday.
State College—22
Moore ss 601, Gilmore cf 533, Witmer 2b 341, McShea c 534, Lintal 3b 200, Harpster 210, Trego rf 222, Kamineste 322, Bradaschin lf 511, Fry 1b 442, Yoder p 522. Totals: 42-22-18.
Clearfield—12
Davidson ss 422, Fedder p 513, Kushner 2b 230, Altemus 3b 411, McBride 1b 501, Kephart rf 100, Merrow 200, Doan cf 411, Bohley lf 321, Brown c 200, Thacik 120. Totals: 33-12-8.
Score by Innings
St College 123 132 (10)—22 18 2
Clearfield 200 910 x—12 9 1
2B—Moore, McShea, Kamineste; Fedder. 3B—Davidson, Doan. HR—Yoder. HBP—Witmer; Bohley, Doan.
WP—Yoder (12 SO). LP—Fedder.