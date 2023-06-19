The Clearfield 12U Little League All-Star team staved off elimination Monday with a 13-3 victory over Bald Eagle Area at the Bison Sports Complex.
Clearfield scored at least three times in every inning but a scoreless first as it rapped 16 hits.
Carrie Gardner led the offense with three hits and three runs. Lily McBride, Lila Roberts, Zoey Rosenbaum and Alyssa Natoli each had two hits. Roberts smacked an inside-the-park home run, while Natoli belted a double.
Roberts and Rosenbaum both scored two runs, while Isabella Thacik scored three.
Roberts got the win, overcoming 15 walks. She gave up just three runs on one hit and struck out 13.
Clearfield advances to play Curwensville Wednesday in another loser’s bracket elimination game. Curwensville fell to Mifflin County 14-5 on Monday.
Clearfield—13
McBride 2b 312, C. Natoli c 301, Merrow ss 301, Lazauskas 1b 300, Spencer 3b 311, Roberts p 322, Thacik rf 131, Gardner eh 333, Rosenbaum cf 322, A. Natoli lf 302, Stephens eh 211. Totals: 30-13-16.
Bald Eagle Area—3
Jones 3b 210, Ammerman 2b 100, Yeaney ss 000, Mottin lf 300, Repasky 1b 301, Fisher p 100, Parsons c 200, Boone rf 210, Rusnak eh 010, Walker cf 200. Totals: 16-3-1.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 031 54—13 16 x
Bald Eagle 000 30— 3 1 x
LOB—Clearfield 6, Bald Eagle Area 13. 2B—A. Natoli. HR—Roberts (solo, ITP). SB—Merrow, Thacik 2, Gardner 2, McBride 3, Lazauskas, Stephens, Spencer, Roberts 2; Parsons.
Pitching
Clearfield: Roberts—5 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 15 BB, 13 SO.
Bald Eagle Area: Fisher—5 IP, 16 H, 13 R, 2 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Roberts. LP—Fisher.
Note: RBIs, errors and earned runs were unavailable.