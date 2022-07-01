The Clearfield 10U all-stars upended Philipsburg-Osceola 11-1 in four innings on Friday in the District 5 Tournament.
Griffin Briskar pitched all four innings for Clearfield, allowing one run on three hits and one walk. He struck out ning.
Ezra Maines knocked in four runs on two hits, while Cooper Stone had a double and two RBIs.
Jace Potter had a double and P-O’s lone RBI.
Gage Freeberg took the loss for Philipsburg-Osceola, which was eliminated from the tournament.
Clearfield plays the winner of Nittany Valley/Bellefonte on Sunday.