The Clearfield 10U all-stars downed Curwensville 13-8 on Thursday evening.
Dylan Putt led the way for Clearfield, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. He had a double and a triple.
Beau Jarvis had three RBIs, while Griffin Briskar scored three times.
Phoenix Spaid had two hits and scored twice, while Logan Sopic had a hit and RBI.
Spaid picked up the win, going two innings and allowing two hits.
For Curwensville, Liam Franson knocked in two runs, while Cooper Smay, Micah Pearce and Nolan Aughenbaugh all had a hit and an RBI.
Lincoln Finn took the loss, allowing two earned runs on four hits. He struck out six.
Clearfield heads to Bald Eagle Area today.
Curwensville plays Monday against Saturday’s Philipsburg-Osceola/Four Leaf Clover loser.
Curwensville—8
Finn 4110, Smay 2211, Pearce 3211, Aughenbaugh 3011, Franson 4012, Gaul 3000, Johnston 3000, Pentz 2000, Thompson 1100, Bennett 0100. Totals: 15-8-5-5.
Clearfield—13
Spaid 4221, Briskar 1301, Jarvis 4003, Putt 3322, Sopic 4111, Bumbarger 2000, Maines 2100, Schickling 1110, Stone 0100, Harris 2100. Totals: 23-13-6-9.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 201 014— 8 5 3
Clearfield 222 340—13 6 4
LOB—Curwensville 8, Clearfield 4. 3B—Smay. Putt. 2B—Putt. HBP—Smay, Gaul. SB—Aughenbaugh. Stone. CS—Pentz.
Pitching
Curwensville: Finn—2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO. Smay—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Thompson—1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Spaid—2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Briskar—1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Jarvis—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Sopic—2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 E, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Spaid. LP—Finn.