Clearfield’s Phoenix Spaid and Griffin Briskar combined to no-hit Four Leaf Clover in an 11-0 victory in five innings on Wednesday.
Spaid pitched three innings, striking out seven, while Briskar struck out six in two innings of work.
The lone baserunner for Four Leaf came via a walk.
Ezra Maines knocked in two runs, while Cooper Stone had a double. Briskar, Dylan Putt and Logan Sopic each had an RBI.
Carter Simcisko took the loss for Four Leaf Clover.
Clearfield plays Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday.