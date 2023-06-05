DUBOIS — A magical and historic season for the Harmony baseball team came to an end Monday afternoon at Showers Field with a tough 15-0, 3-inning loss to District 9 champion Clarion in the opening round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.
The loss, which saw Harmony no hit by Bobcat Devon Lauer, was a bittersweet ending for an Owls squad that took the school where it had never been before on a baseball diamond — the state playoffs.
Such an accomplishment wasn't even imaginable just a couple years ago for a program whose high-water mark for wins in a season was just four. However, Harmony blew past that number last year when it posted nine victories in qualifying for the District 6 playoffs for the first time ever.
The Owls used that as a springboard for a magical 2023 campaign that saw them go 13-4, winning 12 games in a row at one point, as they set another school record for wins in a season.
Along the way, Harmony collected not only its first, but second D-6 playoff wins in school history to reach the district finals to secure the school's first-ever trip to states in baseball. And, they did all that with a roster that fluctuated between nine and 11 players.
The Owls dressed just its starting nine Monday against a Clarion team that proved to be just too much for Harmony in the end. Clarion scored its 15 runs on 12 hits and finished off the game via the 15-run mercy rule with a huge nine-run bottom of the third.
Meanwhile, the Owls mustered just two base runners on walks by Anthony Maseto and Jack Bracken with one out in the top of the first. However, Harmony couldn't push across a run as Lauer recorded a pair of strikeouts to end the inning — starting a stretch of eight straight outs to finish off his 3-inning no-hitter. He struck out four.
"I think we got a little star struck the last couple games," said Harmony coach Harvey Westover. "But, these kids deserve everything they have gotten. It's just once we got here ... they weren't intimidated this game. We just didn't play like we can. We had bunts and just stood there and let the ball go.
"These are games where our numbers catch up to us because I can't make many moves. I'm pretty much set with what I have, and we only had nine today. We usually only have 10 and sometimes 11. I'm proud of these kids, and I'd still take these kids over anybody in the state. They give me everything they have."
While Lauer silenced the Harmony bats, Clarion did damage up and down its lineup in the win.
The Bobcats scored four runs in the first as Noah Harrison and Tanner Miller each hit two-run singles off Bracken, who got the start for the Owls.
Clarion tacked on two more in the second on a two-run homer to right by Dawson Smail before finishing off the game with its big nine-run third. Bryce Brinkley and teammate Dauntae Girvan each had two-run singles in the third, while Smail, Harrison and Alton each RBI singles with Alston's hit ending the game.
The loss ended what had been a whirlwind six-plus months for the core group of the Harmony squad, as those players also helped lead the basketball team to an equally memorable season on the hardwood this winter. One that saw Harmony play for the District 6 title in that sport as well before capturing just the second PIAA playoff win on the hardwood in school history (70-58 vs. DuBois Central Catholic).
As a result, it’s safe say this group of Harmony athletes — led by seniors Maseto, Cohlton Fry, Zach Hutton and Lucas Tarnow and junior Bracken — will leave behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.
"I don't know if you'll see another generation like this one again," said Westover. "They are the best athletes Harmony has ever seen in basketball and baseball because they do both.
"It hurts today, but when they look back, it was a great season. We broke the school record (in wins) again, won the first playoff games in Harmony history and made it to states. We have nothing to be ashamed of.
"People don't realize how much work these kids have put into it in basketball and baseball, especially at a small school like ours doing it all. Going 13-4 (in baseball) at a school like ours (size-wise) with just nine or 10 kids, that's something special."
CLARION 15,
HARMONY 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Harmony;000;—;0
Clarion;429;—;15
Harmony—0
Fry c 2000, Maseto ss 1000, Bracken p-3b 0000, Tarnow cf 1000, Sward 3b-p 1000, Hutton 1b 1000, Pearce lf 1000, Bailey 2b 1000, Perruso rf 1000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
Clarion—15
Da. Smail ss 3333, Brinkley cf, 3222, Harrison 2b 3223, De. Smail 1b 1101, Lauer p 2100, Miller lf 2212, Alston 3b 3121, Girvan dh 2112, Matus rf 0000, Weber c 1010, Watterson cr 0200. Totals: 20-15-12-14.
Errors: Harmony 1, Clarion 0. LOB: Harmony 2, Clarion 2. 2B: Da. Smail. HR: Da. Smail. SF: De. Smail. HBP: Lauer (by Bracken).
Pitching
Harmony: Bracken-2+ IP, 11, 14 R, 13 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Sward-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clarion: Lauer-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO.
WP: Lauer. LP: Bracken.