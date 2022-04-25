In Saturday’s edition of The Progress, a headline was incorrect in regard to Cameron Domblisky of Philipsburg who received a white coat as part of a physician assistant program ceremony at Thiel College. The headline misidentified Mr. Domblisky as a woman, as the press release did not specify male or female.
CLARIFICATION
- Julie Noal
-
-
