Lawrence Township Roadmaster Jim King said the road crew employees did not file a grievance against the township over Supervisor Brian Collins’ use of a bulldozer because it was stopped after employees complained. The grievance was filed over another matter that has since been resolved.
CLARIFICATION
- Jeff Corcino
-
- Updated
Jeff Corcino
