In Monday’s edition, a story about an award given by Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey referenced a fundraiser held annually to help the fire company pay down the principal of its station’s mortgage. The name of the dinner was incorrect. It is the Fall Festival. Incorrect information was provided to The Progress.
CLARIFICATION
- Dianne Byers
-
- Updated
Tags
Dianne Byers
