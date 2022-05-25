In a May 21 story about Clearfield Borough Council approving a measure to move forward with purchasing a property at the intersection of Turnpike Avenue, it was reported at the council meeting that the structure was “formerly a quilting shop” and the building’s foundation sits on top of a crumbling storm culvert that needs to be repaired. The owner of Quilters Stash II, which occupies the building, said the business remains in that location and is not closing.

