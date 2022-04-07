The Steelers have been scouting quarterbacks hard the past few months following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, and they continue to do their homework on the top prospects at the position in the weeks leading up to the draft.
Desmond Ridder, who led the Cincinnati Bearcats to the College Football Playoff last year, is at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Thursday for a top-30 prospect visit. The other top quarterbacks in the draft are scheduled to follow in the coming days and weeks.
Ridder wasn’t the first quarterback to visit the Steelers this week. Former South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun had a top-30 visit earlier in the week, according to Pro Football Network. The Steelers also attended Oladokun’s pro day last month.
Ridder, a four-year starter, threw 87 touchdowns and 28 interceptions during his college career, including a career-best 30 touchdowns and more than 3,300 yards as a senior last season. He led Cincinnati to a 13-1 record, with the only loss coming to Alabama in a CFP semifinal game.
The Steelers had meetings with Ridder at the Senior Bowl and the NFL scouting combine, and he went to dinner with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin the night before Cincinnati’s pro day last month.
Ridder, who is 6-foot-3 and weighs 211 pounds, isn’t on many top 50 prospect lists, but he has been gaining steam in the latter stages of the pre-draft process and is said to be climbing up draft boards across the league.
Ridder, 22, possesses many of the intangible qualities NFL teams search for in quarterbacks. His college coaches raved about his leadership qualities and intelligence, and he’s one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the draft. He ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.
The knock on Ridder is his arm strength and accuracy. His college completion percentage was just 62.1%, the lowest percentage of any of the top quarterbacks in this draft.
Oladokun, 24, threw for more than 3,000 yards and had 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions for South Dakota State, an FCS school. He began his career at South Florida and also played at Samford before transferring to the Jackrabbits.
The Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky last month and also have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins under contract for next season. Tomlin said last month the Steelers will add a fourth quarterback to the group and that it was likely to happen through the draft.
Also visiting the Steelers on Thursday is former Clemson linebacker James Skalski, who was a two-year captain at Clemson and finished his career with 310 tackles.
Skalski, 24, was not invited to the scouting combine. He played in 69 games over six seasons at Clemson.