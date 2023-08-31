PUNXSUTAWNEY —Gavin Wilson recored the low score (43), while teammates Sawyer Hall and Jim Neese were each a stroke back Thursday at Punxsutawney Country Club, both carding a 44, to lead the host Chucks over Curwensville 178-197.
Curwensville was led by Conner Howell, who shot a 45.
Trenton Best (48), Davis Fleming (49) and Grant Swanson (55) also scored for the Golden Tide, who slipped to 1-6 on the season.
Curwensville returns to action Tuesday, hosting DuBois Central Catholic, Everett and Tussey Mountain at Eagles Ridge.
Curwensville—197
Conner Howell 45, Trenton Best 48, Davis Fleming 49, Grant Swanson 55. Others: Austin Gilliland 55, Connor Smay 56. Junior Varsity: Alex Murawski 52, Logan Kunkle 66.
Punxsutawney—178
Gavin Wilson 43, Sawyer Hall 44, Jim Neese 44, Evan Presloid 47. Others: Nate Kendrick 47, Noah Kengersky 49. Junior Varsity: Aiden Ishman 51, Cooper Parente 55.