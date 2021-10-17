According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Chronic Wasting Disease in deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou is still prevalent in state.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has tons of information on its website on the topic, which can often be overlooked by area hunters.
Chronic Wasting Disease is a neurological disease that affects members of the cervid family (deer, elk, moose, and reindeer/caribou). Like mad cow disease in cattle, scrapie in sheep and goats and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) in humans, it’s caused not by a virus or bacteria, but by abnormal prions, or proteins.
Those altered prions kill brain cells and ultimately lead to tiny holes in the brains of infected animals. Those impacts are not immediately visible. CWD-infected animals might not show symptoms of the disease for 18 to 24 months. But all white-tailed deer and elk that contract CWD die. There are no exceptions.
Infectious CWD prion are shed in saliva, urine, and feces. Therefore, animals can be infected via animal-to-animal contact or through contaminated environments.
The disease was first found in captive deer in Pennsylvania in October 2012, and in free-raning whitetails in early 2013.
CWD has since spread from those initial detection sites over a larger geographic area. Testing has detected the disease in all or parts of Adams, Armstrong, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, Warren, and Westmoreland counties.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has made a determined effort to stop the disease, which has become a serious threat to deer and elk across much of North America.
According to the PGC, there are many challenges involved in dealing with this disease, ranging from managing CWD in the face of political opposition to reaching a largely disengaged hunting community.
Managing CWD in Pennsylvania is going to require a long-term commitment from the Pennsylvania Game Commission and its wildlife partners, including hunters and wildlife watchers. A CWD Response Plan developed in cooperation with stakeholders and experts from around the country, outlines Pennsylvania’s plan to meet that challenge going forward.
This has led to the development of Disease Management Areas (DMAs), which were established via an executive order from the Game Commission.
Within DMAs, rehabilitation of cervids (deer, elk and moose); the use or possession of cervid urine-based attractants in an outdoor setting; the removal of high-risk cervid parts; and the feeding of wild, free-ranging cervids are prohibited. Increased testing continues in these areas to determine the distribution of the disease.
The Game Commission has four Disease Management Areas (DMAs) – DMA 2, 3, 4 and 5 – across the state. (DMA 1, formed after discovery of a CWD-positive deer on a captive deer farm in Adams County in 2012, was dissolved after five years without detecting any new CWD cases there.)
Regulations meant to slow or stop the human-assisted spread of CWD across the landscape apply to all DMAs. It’s illegal within DMAs to rehabilitate injured deer, possess or use cervid urine-based attractants, remove high-risk parts and feed free-ranging deer.
The boundaries of DMAs can change year to year, based on the location of CWD-infected animals discovered through testing. Current boundaries for 2021-22 are as follows:
DMA 2 was established in 2012 and now covers approximately 7,744 square miles, an expansion of 274 square miles since 2020. For 2021 it expanded west into Dauphin and Northumberland counties as the result of new CWD-positive detections. DMA 2 currently includes all or parts of Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, and Westmoreland counties.
DMA 3 was established in 2014 and now covers approximately 1,233 square miles. For 2021 there is no change to the DMA 3 boundary. DMA 3 now covers portions of Armstrong, Clarion, Clearfield, Indiana, and Jefferson counties.
DMA 4 was established in 2018 and now covers approximately 746 square miles. For 2021 there is no change to the DMA 4 boundary. It covers portions of Berks, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties.
DMA 5 was established in 2021 after a CWD-positive was detected in a captive facility in Warren County. DMA 5 covers 212 square miles and lies completely within Warren County.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has asked for hunter assistance in dealing with this very serious disease.
For the 2021-22 hunting seasons, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is offering Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits for nine Enhanced Surveillance Units. The permits allow hunters to take antlerless deer during the 2021-22 hunting seasons.
The purpose of these units is to increase harvest and surveillance in these areas. Successful hunters can submit the heads from those animals for CWD testing to assess the extent of the disease in these areas. The units are located around new CWD detections at the leading edge of disease expansion or in new areas far from other CWD detections.