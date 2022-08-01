Monday is Christmas morning for Steelers coaches, the day they get to unwrap the presents they have been given and see what they have.
It is the first time the players put on shoulder pads and are allowed to hit their teammates.
No more shorts and T-shirts and playing nice. Coaches wait for the moment like a steak cookout.
It’s the same for players, especially offensive linemen.
“The first day of pads is like Christmas,” said center-turned-guard Kendrick Green. “We got pads on. These are like game reps for us.”
And while every coach anticipates the opportunity to evaluate their rookies and newcomers in true football conditions, probably no position coach looks more forward to live hitting than the man in charge of the offensive line. Pat Meyer is no exception.
It’s the only way he will decide which player — Green or former starter Kevin Dotson — will win the starting left guard position. Quarterback aside, it is the only real battle for a starting spot in training camp.
“We’ll find out more once we get the pads on and get going,” said Meyer, in his first season as offensive line coach with the Steelers. “It’s hard without pads.”
After five days of the players running around in shorts at Saint Vincent College, Meyer gets the chance Monday afternoon when the players return from their first off day of training camp.
In his first year with the Steelers, Meyer does not have many decisions to make. He has four starters already in place — Dan Moore at left tackle, Chuks Okorafor at right tackle, Mason Cole at center and James Daniels at right guard. Moore and Okorafor are holdover starters from last season; Cole and Daniels were brought in as part of an expensive free agency to improve what was the weakest unit on the team.
They are also the type of players who have the athleticism to play in an offense that utilizes a mobile quarterback.
“They’re the type of players able to do that,” Meyer said.
Now, he has to decide which player — Green or Dotson — lines up with them.
Both players have spent the first week of training camp rotating series with the first team. Green (6-foot-3, 315 pounds) would appear to have the edge because he has more NFL starts (15) and his athleticism likely makes him a better fit for Matt Canada’s motion offense. But Dotson is bigger (6-foot-4, 321 pounds), a mauler type and more equipped to handle interior defensive linemen.
“KG is quick-twitch and powerful. He can run; he’s athletic,” said Meyer, who spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Steelers. “I’d say Kevin is more of a stronger, heavier, mauler-type of guard that has athleticism — traits that are going to make him a good guard in this league.”
Green was pushed into the starting center position last season almost from the time he was drafted in the third round — never mind that 27 of his 31 starts at Illinois were at guard. The transition was a difficult — if not disastrous — one. The Steelers moved him back to guard in the offseason and signed Cole to a three-year, $15.75 million deal to be their center. That was fine by Green, who said last week he didn’t like playing center.
He amended that statement Monday, saying, “It wasn’t awful. I didn’t hate it; I just preferred guard.”
“It’s tough for a rookie in the NFL, whether a starter at center or a starter at left tackle,” Meyer said. “Those are the two hardest positions to start on the offensive line — beside quarterback, probably anywhere on the team. They’re going to struggle. He did a lot of good things when you watched him at center. It was a lot on his plate.”
Dotson, a fourth-round pick in 2020, did not live up to the expectations the Steelers had for him last season, mainly because an ankle injury in Week 10 kept him off the field. He started the first nine games but had trouble adapting to left guard after playing more than 50 games at right guard in college at Louisiana-Lafayette.
But he is excited an increased emphasis on the run with Najee Harris fits perfectly into the way he likes to play.
“My run blocking is my favorite thing to do,” Dotson said.
“I want to be able to show that. These first two years I haven’t been able to show my real run-blocking ability. I have some spurts, but I want that to be my main attribute that people know me by.”
Defensive end Cam Heyward was asked last week to evaluate the two candidates. His response?
“Ask me next week,” he said.
Next week is here.