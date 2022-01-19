The foundation behind the Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network continues to tell donors their contributions are tax-deductible, although the group’s tax-exempt status was revoked by the Internal Revenue Service in May, CNN reported.
The Worldview Weekend Foundation lost its nonprofit tax privileges after failing to file tax returns for three consecutive years, CNN said.
Yet clicking on an icon that reads, “Support Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network, donate today,” on the network’s website takes you to the foundation’s page, which has the following message:
“We are reaching hundreds of thousands of people through our daily national radio program, weekly national television program, and our free video clips and columns posted on our numerous websites.
“Through your generous tax-deductible contribution to the Worldview Weekend Foundation, we are enabled to continue to offer many of these resources. If you have personally been equipped, encouraged, and blessed by our work, resources, and ministry, then I would ask if you would make a contribution of any size right now.”
CNN reported that the foundation has also failed to register with the secretary of state’s office in Tennessee, where it lists its address as a post office box in a Memphis suburb, as required by law before soliciting online donations.
Jake Kasser, a lawyer for the organization, told CNN the network plans to file for retroactive reinstatement of its tax-exempt status, meaning donations made during the lapsed period would still qualify as tax deductible.
Kasser said the group is confident the reinstatement will be granted.
Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network has promoted controversial causes. It produced a documentary series in which My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed Chinese interference corrupted the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election, and the network has criticized the COVID-19 vaccine.
CNN said the foundation brought in $281,000 in contributions in 2016 and $273,000 in 2017, the most recent years for which records are available.