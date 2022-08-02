When Chris Boswell signed his new contract Tuesday morning, he brought his fellow specialists into the room with him and the flat-line Steelers kicker actually looked happy while punter Pressley Harvin hung on his shoulder and long-snapper Christian Kuntz raised his arms in triumph.
It takes a lot to get a rise out of Boswell, which is part of what makes him the kind of ultra-reliable kicker worthy of a new five-year, $23.26 million deal with an $8 million signing bonus. He’s under agreement with the Steelers now through 2026, and just about every Steeler can agree that the player whose 2022 base salary is right above Devin Bush and right below Minkah Fitzpatrick is worth every penny.
“He’s had ups and downs, but I tell people all the time: If you can kick in Pittsburgh, you’re pretty special because it’s one of the hardest places to kick,” said Harvin, who’s also Boswell’s holder. “He’s able to do it at a consistent level, and he’s also consistently getting better.”
But don’t just take it from another special teamer. Those guys always say nice things about each other.
Offensive and defensive Steelers have every reason to believe in Boswell and appreciate the presence of an accurate kicker. If you can’t punch in a touchdown, you’ll probably still score as long as you’re across midfield. If you’re a defense on the field late in a tied game and do your part, you just gave your team a great chance to win thanks to No. 9 waiting for his chance on the sideline.
“He’s one of the best kickers in the league, so I think he got what he earned,” linebacker Alex Highsmith said. “Knowing that if we get stops, get turnovers and put the offense in field position, if we don’t get seven, we’ll get three with Boz. So it’s nice knowing he’s still here.”
Boswell himself is a man of few words and few emotions. His take on becoming one of the league’s highest-paid kickers, right in line with Ravens great Justin Tucker, is fairly simple.
He’s glad to know he’ll be here for the long term with financial security, but nothing about it changes his approach to the work. Regardless of what his paycheck indicates, Boswell insists he’s kicking for his job every day.
“It feels good,” Boswell admitted. “But the way I look at it is that’s a contract earned in the past and now I have to earn the next one.”
His first calls went to his family and his girlfriend, all of whom weren’t necessarily sure where Boswell would be next year. Now they know he’ll be back in Pittsburgh, where he’s kicked since signing as a free agent in 2015.
The irony of Boswell signing his historic deal on the campus of Saint Vincent College is that last time the team was here for training camp, nothing was guaranteed for him. Boswell was coming off a 2018 campaign that was the worst of his career with seven missed field goals, and the Steelers brought in Matthew Wright to Latrobe for competition.
“I didn’t know that,” Harvin said. “Things can change drastically in this setting. In this league, things happen so fast. People come and go a lot. But the good ones stay.”
Quarterback Mason Rudolph called Boswell “automatic” and joked that he’ll be sure to give his buddy some grief about all this new money. He sees a side of Boswell that many don’t when he’s walking on the field stone-faced with seconds left and the game on the line.
Boswell also heard from former teammates Roosevelt Nix and Ramon Foster, to name a couple, as well as other NFL kickers congratulating him — and thanking him for when they’re due for their next contract.
“We were excited to get that done,” said new Steelers general manager Omar Khan. “He’s been an important part of this team for a few years now and we’re excited it’s going to continue for another five years.”
And if you believe Harvin, who watches Boswell boot the ball more than anyone, there could be another extension coming his way in 2025. Boswell will be 34 then, old for most NFL positions, but not for kickers.
Green Bay’s Mason Crosby (37), Arizona’s Matt Prater (37) and San Francisco’s Robbie Gould (40) are all still going strong. Adam Vinatieri didn’t retire until he was 48.
“He has the pop in that ball that not a lot of other guys have,” Harvin said. “I’ve been around a couple of them, and he stands out a little bit to me still. He can do this for as long as he wants, honestly.”