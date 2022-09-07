Where the Pittsburgh Pirates opted for an opener in the first game of a split doubleheader, the New York Mets turned to a reliable starter who kept batters swinging and missing.
It backfired when Bryse Wilson gave up back-to-back home runs and Chris Bassitt struck out 10 Pirates in leading the Mets to a 5-1 win Wednesday afternoon before an announced crowd of 8,717 at PNC Park. It was a makeup of Monday’s rainout. Game 2 starts at 6:35 p.m.
The Pirates used righty reliever Duane Underwood Jr. as an opener before turning to Wilson for the next six innings. Underwood gave up a leadoff single to Brandon Nimmo, who reached on a chopper to third, then advanced to third on Pete Alonso’s double to left and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jeff McNeil to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.
“With the matchups and what we were going to do with Wilson in terms of times through, we just thought we had a good matchup,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “Duane had one ball that was hit hard. The Alonso ball was hit hard. Nimmo hit the ball off the end of the bat to start it. I thought he did a good job. He threw the ball on the plate. He just made one bat pitch.”
Wilson took over in the second and gave up four runs on seven hits, becoming the eighth Pirates pitcher to throw six innings of relief in franchise history and the first since lefty Kris Johnson did so in his major league debut Aug. 18, 2013, against Arizona.
Wilson gave up a two-out single to Eduardo Escobar and a double to Tomas Nido before getting Nimmo to fly out to right in the second. After a 1-2-3 third, Wilson encountered more trouble in a four-run fourth that saw the Mets put four consecutive batters on base.
“It’s kind of disappointing. Keep it together and pitch well, then you get a four-batter stretch and they get four runs,” Wilson said. “It’s a little frustrating when that happens. I just got to look at it, take the positives out of it and move on.”
It started when former Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, who was traded to the Mets after the All-Star break in late July for righty reliever Colin Holderman, hit a leadoff bloop single to center. Wilson then hit Mark Canha with a pitch. That put runners on first and second for Tyler Naquin, who hit a 400-foot, three-run shot into the visiting bullpen in left-center for his 11th home run and a 4-0 lead.
Escobar followed by sending a 2-1 slider over the Clemente Wall in right field for his 15th homer to make it 5-0. It marked the fifth time this season the Mets have hit back-to-back homers, the first since Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor did so on off Jake Odorizzi in the first inning of a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 17.
“The hit-by-pitch to Canha was the one that hurt us,” Shelton said. “We get the three-run homer after that. That’s just something that we have to continue to work on with him is minimizing that inning.”
The Pirates had no answer for Bassitt (13-7), who allowed only two baserunners through the first five innings on singles by Cal Mitchell in the second and Oneil Cruz in the fourth. Bassitt struck out the side in the fifth, getting Mitchell and Micahel Chavis swinging at curveballs and Tucupita Marcano at a cutter.
“I thought he did a good job,” Shelton said. “He threw some cutters early on that backed up, which actually ended up giving us some trouble. I thought he threw the ball well. He executed. We had some trouble with the curveball. He really executed and did a good job with it, kind of kept us off balance. As the game went on, we did a better job of laying off it.”
Finally, Greg Allen started the sixth inning with a double down the right-field line — becoming the first Pirates player to reach second base — and scored on Tyler Heineman’s single to right to make it 5-1. With runners on first and second and a full count, Bassitt got Jack Suwinski to fly out to right to end the inning.
Chavis hit a one-out double off the bottom of the left-field wall in the seventh, but Bassitt got Marcano to ground out and froze Allen with a 94-mph four-seamer for his 10th strikeout on his 101st pitch. Bassitt allowed one run on five hits and one walk.
“That’s the thing,” Shelton said. “We have to minimize those bad hitters and ... we have to keep the ball in the yard.”