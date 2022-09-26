Name: Chloe Matson.

School, Grade: P-O, 11th.

Parents: Joe and Kris Matson.

Siblings: brother, Parker.

Pets: two dogs, Finley and Oakley and hamster, Maple.

How long have you been playing soccer? “Since I was three years old (14 years).”

Greatest accomplishment: “Scoring 29 goals during my 8th grade season.”

Biggest rival: Bald Eagle Area.

Pre-game ritual: “A quick nap and listening to music.”

Favorite team: Duke women’s soccer.

Favorite athlete: Alex Morgan.

Favorite food: Olive Garden Fettuccine Alfredo.

Favorite restaurant: Chick fil-a.

Favorite movie: The Notebook.

Favorite book: Love in Other Words.

Favorite subject: English.

Favorite tv show: Grey’s Anatomy.

Favorite musician: Machine Gun Kelly.

Dream car: Range Rover.

Hobbies: Going to Dunkin Donuts and making bracelets.

Favorite Amusement Park Ride: Storm Runner at Hershey Park.

