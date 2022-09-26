Name: Chloe Matson.
School, Grade: P-O, 11th.
Parents: Joe and Kris Matson.
Siblings: brother, Parker.
Pets: two dogs, Finley and Oakley and hamster, Maple.
How long have you been playing soccer? “Since I was three years old (14 years).”
Greatest accomplishment: “Scoring 29 goals during my 8th grade season.”
Biggest rival: Bald Eagle Area.
Pre-game ritual: “A quick nap and listening to music.”
Favorite team: Duke women’s soccer.
Favorite athlete: Alex Morgan.
Favorite food: Olive Garden Fettuccine Alfredo.
Favorite restaurant: Chick fil-a.
Favorite movie: The Notebook.
Favorite book: Love in Other Words.
Favorite subject: English.
Favorite tv show: Grey’s Anatomy.
Favorite musician: Machine Gun Kelly.
Dream car: Range Rover.
Hobbies: Going to Dunkin Donuts and making bracelets.
Favorite Amusement Park Ride: Storm Runner at Hershey Park.