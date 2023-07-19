Kyle Elensky tossed a complete game, 3-hitter Tuesday at Lawrence Township Recreation Park to lead the Clearfield Federation League team to a 6-1 victory over DuBois in the first round of the playoffs.
Elensky also had a double and scored a run for the fourth-seeded Chiefs, who had eight hits as a team and took advantage of six Rocket errors to plate four unearned runs.
Clearfield struck first, scoring two unearned runs in the bottom of the first.
Anthony Lopez drew a one-out walk and stole second before advancing to third when Morgen Billotte reached on a two-out error. That proved costly for the Rockets as Lopez scored on a wild pitch and Hunter Rumsky knocked in Billotte with a base hit.
DuBois cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the third on Dayne Bauman’s sacrifice fly. Bauman plated Karson Fields, who led off the inning with the Rockets’ first base hit off Elensky. Austin Mitchell courtesy ran for Fields, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on the sac fly.
The Chiefs got the run back in the home half of the frame as a walk to Rumsky and two errors allowed him to score.
Post 6 broke it open in the fourth when Braison Patrick, Cole Bloom and Elensky all had doubles.
Patrick led off with a double to shallow right field before Bloom’s gap shot plated him. Bloom was thrown out trying to stretch the hit to a triple.
With two out, Elensky doubled and scored on a Billotte base hit.
“We had some clutch hits,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “Both DuBois (Fields and Mitchell) pitchers threw well. I think it’s going to be a good series. 6-1 doesn’t really indicate how close it was.”
The 5-1 lead after four was more than enough cushion for Elensky, who got stronger as the game wore on. Through four innings, he had just one strikeout, but over the final three he fanned seven more. And Elensky was originally only set to throw about 65 pitches, which he reached in the fifth.
“He was only going to throw about 65 pitches tonight, but he wanted to keep going,” Lansberry said. “He did a super job and we played good defense.”
The Chiefs tacked on one more unearned run in the fifth thanks to two more DuBois errors.
Elensky needed 97 pitches to toss the 3-hit gem. He walked one batter and hit one.
Fields took the loss for DuBois. He threw the first four innings, scattering eight hits and walking two, while striking out five.
Only two of the five runs he allowed were earned.
Mitchell tossed two innings of hitless relief. He also walked two and struck out five.
Bloom led Post 6 with two hits. Fields had two of the Rockets’ three hits.
The series moves to DuBois’ Stern Field today. Clearfield can close out the 3-game set with a win, while a Rocket victory forces a deciding contest Thursday.
“We don’t really want to play three days in a row, but we’ll see what happens,” Lansberry said.
DuBois—1
Tyler c 3000, Bauman ss 2001, Dinkfelt 3b 2000, Gaffney lf 3000, Lyons dh 2010. Lines cf 0000, Azzato 2b 3000, Corte 1b 2000, Mondi ph 1000, Spellen rf 3000, Fields p 2020, Mitchell cr-p 0100. Totals: 23-2-3-1.
Clearfield—6
Bloom dh 3021, Irvin 3b 0000, Lopez ss 3110, Elensky p 4110, Billotte cf 4111, Hu. Rumsky lf-2b 3111, Domico rf 3100, Mikesell rf 0000, Quick c 3000, Bumbarger 1b 3010, Ha. Rumsky pr 0000, Patrick 2b 3110, Mays lf 0000. Totals: 29-6-8-3.
Score by Innings
DuBois 001 000 0—1 3 6
Clearfield 201 210 x—6 8 1
Errors—Lopez; Azzato, Tyler 2, Mitchell 2, Spellen. LOB—DuBois 4, Clearfield 10. 2B—Patrick, Bloom, Elensky. SF—Bauman. HBP—Dinkfelt (by Elensky). SB—Dinkfelt, Mitchell; Lopez, Billotte, Quick. WP—Fields, Mitchell. PB—Tyler.
Pitching
DuBois: Fields—4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Mitchell—2 IP, O H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Elenky. LP—Fields.
Time—1:50.