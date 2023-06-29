ROSSITER — The Clearfield Post 6 American Legion baseball team was shut out by host Rossiter 4-0 in Federation League action on Thursday night.
The Chiefs had just four hits in the game.
Anthony Lopez took the loss in relief, giving up four unearned runs on two errors. He walked three and allowed just two hits.
Clearfield dropped to 2-5 overall. Post 6 travels to Sykesville on July 6.
Clearfield—0
C. Bloom c 3020, Lopez ss-p 3000, Hu. Rumsky p-ss 3000, Bumbarger 1b 2010, Irvin 3b 3010, Mikesell eh 3000, Ha. Rumsky lf 2000, Quick cf 2000, Patrick 2b 2000, J. Bloom rf 2000. Totals: 25-0-4-0.
Rossiter—4
A. Neal c 3000, London 3b 3011, Byers p-cf 2000, Maseto cf 2100, Keister lf 0000, Taylor dh 2000, Greenblatt 2b 0000, Hetrick 2b 0000, Martino ss 2100, Limrick eh 1100, Phillips rf-cf-p 1100, Shumaker lf-rf 1012, L. Neal 1b 2000. Totals: 10-4-2-3.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 4 2
Rossiter 000 040 x—4 2 0
Errors—Irvin, Hu. Rumsky.
Pitching
Clearfield: Hu. Rumsky—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Lopez—2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Patrick—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Rossiter: Byers—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Phillips—5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Phillips. LP—Lopez.