BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield Chiefs fell to the Brookville Grays 8-2 on Wednesday night in Federation League action.
Clearfield scored both of its runs in the second inning.
Kyle Elensky knocked in one of the runs, while Cole Bloom plated the other. Bloom had two hits on the day.
Elijah Quick added a double.
Morgen Billotte took the loss, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks.
The Chiefs dropped to 0-5 overall. Clearfield heads to Curwensville this evening.
Clearfield—2
Elensky ss 4011, Bloom c 3021, Billotte p-cf 2000, Prestash 1b-3b 3000, Rumsky 2b-3b-eh 3000, Quick cf-rf 2010, Bumbarger eh-1b 3000, Mikesell lf 2010, Lopez rf-2b 3010, Irvin 3b 1000, Mays p 1000. Totals: 27-2-6-1.
Brookville—8
Geer cf 3231, Rhoades c-p 3211, LaBenne 1b 3101, Bonfardine 3b 3102, B. Cayloe ss 2000, Rafferty eh 3012, O. Caylor 2b 3110, Roush p 3000, Popson rf 3011, Slaughenhaup c 0000, Ion lf 2100. Totals: 28-8-7-8.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 020 000 0—2 6 3
Brookville 311 210 x—8 7 0
Errors—Rumsky, Prestash, Irvin. 2B—Quick. O. Caylor. 3B—Geer. HBP—LaBenne, Bonfardine.
Pitching
Clearfield: Billotte—3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Mays—3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Roush—2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Rhoades—5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Rhoades. LP—Billotte.