The Clearfield Post 6 American Legion went 1-2 during a doubleheader with the DuBois Rockets and a game against Sykesville on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Chiefs fell 4-3 in the first game of the doubleheader before rebounding to win 11-0 in the second game.
Clearfield was then toppled by Sykesville 17-5.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Morgen Billotte had a solo homer and Hayvin Bumbarger added a double.
The Rockets got a walkoff hit in the fifth inning off Chiefs starter Hunter Rumsky.
In game two of the doubleheader, Kyle Elensky tossed three scoreless innings to pick up the win. At the plate, he went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Matt Irvin and Billotte each had a double.
On Thursday, the Chiefs used four pitchers against Sykesville, which put together a nine-run sixth en route to the win.
Reliever Anthony Lopez took the loss for Clearfield.
Bumbarger had a solo homer for Post 6.
The Chiefs fell to 3-7 overall. Clearfield hosts Sykesville on Sunday.
Wednesday’s Games
Game 1
Clearfield—3
Elensky 3b 4021, Lopez ss 3010, Billotte cf 3111, Hu. Rumsky p 3000, Bumbarger 1b 3011, Patrick 2b 2000, Ha. Rumsky lf 2020. Totals: 26-3-10-3.
DuBois—4
Tyler c 3131, K. Clark rf 2013, Dinkfelt ss 2000, Tettis 3b 2000, Lyons dh 2000, Misciewicz p 0000, Mitchell cf 2000, C. Clark 1b 2000, Bauman 2b 2000, Spellen lf 0200, Lines eh 0200
Score by Innings
Clearfield 011 01—3 10 0
DuBois 003 01—4 4 1
Errors—Dinkfelt. 2B—Bumbarger. 3B—K. Clark. HR—Billotte (solo, 3rd).
Pitching
Clearfield: Hu. Rumsky—4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO.
DuBois: Miciewicz—5 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Miciewicz. LP—Hu. Rumsky.
Game 2
DuBois—0
Tyler c 2010, Azzato dh 2000, Lines p 0000, Mondi p 0000, Dinkfelt ss 2000, Tettis 3b 1000, Buerle 3b 1010, K. Clark rf 2000, Corle 1b 1000, Bauman 2b 1000, Lyons lf 1000, Mitchell cf 1000, Spellen eh 1000. Totals: 15-0-2-0.
Clearfield—11
Elensky p 4334, Lopez ss 2110, Billote cf 2121, Bloom cf 3002, Hu. Rumsky rf 2110, Bumbarger 1b 2000, Irvin 3b 3110, Patrick 2b 2210, Ha. Rumsky lf 1200. Totals: 21-11-9-7.
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 0— 0 2 2
Clearfield 341 3—11 9 1
Errors—Dinkfelt 2. Lopez. 2B—Billotte, Irvin. 3B—Tyler. HBP—Hu. Rumsky.
Pitching
DuBois: Lines—2 2/3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO. Mondi—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Elensky. LP—Lines.
Thursday’s Game
Clearfield—5
Bloom c 3110, Lopez ss 3210, H. Bumbarger 1b 3221, Irvin 3b 3011, Hu. Rumsky 2b 3010, Ha. Rumsky cf 3010, Patrick p 3000, C. Bumbarger eh 2000, Wriglesworth rf 2000, Lutz lf 2000. Totals: 25-5-7-2.
Sykesville—17
Sicheri cf 5031, Myers rf 4122, D. Waller eh 3212, Price 1b 3225, Felix 1b 2100, Frano c 4211, Herzing ss 2311, R. Waller dh 2110, Wascovich p 0000, Liberti dh 1001. Clark 2b 2211, Hodge 2b 1111, Mowery lf 3110, Simbeck lf 1011. Totals: 33-19-15-14.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 301 001— 5 7 2
Sykesville 010 529—17 15 1
Errors—Irvin, Hu. Rumsky. Herzing. HR—Bumbarger (solo, 3rd). Price 2. HBP—D. Waller 2.
Pitching
Clearfield: Patrick—2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Lopez—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO. Ha. Rumsky—2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Bumbarger—2/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Sykesville: Wascovich—6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Wascovich. LP—Lopez.