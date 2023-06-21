HYDE — The Clearfield Chiefs scored three unanswered runs on Wednesday night to defeat visiting Rossiter 3-2 in Federation League action.
The Chiefs went down 2-0 in the first inning, but rallied back to score two runs in the third and one in the fourth to take the win.
Hunter Rumsky picked up the victory for Post 6, coming on in relief in the fourth inning.
Kyle Elensky worked a scoreless seventh for the save. He also had two hits and an RBI.
Morgen Billotte and Cole Bloom also knocked in runs.
Clearfield (2-4) returns to action tonight, hosting DuBois.
Rossiter—2
Neal c 1100, London cf 1100, Meterko dh 2000, Scaratine p 0000, Martino p 0000, DiPietro eh-ss 3011, Long rf 3000, Martino ss-p 3000, Hetrick 2b 2000, Keister 1b 1000, Shumaker lf 3010, States 3b 2000, Limerick 3b 1000. Totals: 22-2-2-1.
Clearfield—3
Elensky 3b-p 3021, Bloom eh 3011, Billotte rf 2011, Glass p 2000, Ha. Rumsky lf 1000, Hu. Rumsky lf-p-2b 3000, Bumbarger 1b 2000, Mikesell cf 2100, Lopez ss 2000, Quick c 1100, Patrick 2b 1100, Irvin 3b 0000. Totals: 21-3-4-3.
Score by Innings
Rossiter 200 000 0—2 2 0
Clearfield 002 100 x—3 4 0
SB—Neal. WP—Glass.
Pitching
Rossiter: Scaratine—2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Martino—4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
Clearfield: Glass—4 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 12 BB, 5 SO. Hu. Rumsky—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Elensky—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Hu. Rumsky. LP—Martino. S—Elensky.