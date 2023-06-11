The Clearfield Post 6 Chiefs fell to Rossiter 7-4 on Sunday in Federation League action at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
The Chiefs had just five hits on the day, with Cole Bloom’s double the only extra base hit in the game.
Clearfield scored three unearned runs, two of those coming in the first inning.
Braison Patrick had three hits to lead Post 6, while Bloom had two.
Anthony Lopez took the loss for Clearfield.
The Chiefs travel to Brookville on Tuesday.
Rossiter—7
Neal c 300, I. London 2b-3b 3000, Meterko ss-2b 3000, Mastero 1b 4121, Taylor eh 2110, Matthews p-2b 3222, Shumaker cf 2010, Long rf-p 3023, States 3b 3000, M. London lf 3010. Totals: 30-7-9-6.
Clearfield—4
Lopez p-3b 3100, Bloom c 4220, Domico rf 3101, H. Bumbarger 1b 1000, Owens ph 1000, Irvin 3b 3000, Mikesell lf 3001, Quick cfr 3000, Patrick ss-2b 3030, C. Bumbarger eh 3000, Wriglesworth 2b 1000, Mays p 2000. Totals: 30-4-5-2
Score by Innings
Rossiter 115 000 0—7 9 2
Clearfield 201 010 0—4 5 1
Errors—I. London, M. London. Wriglesworth. LOB—Rossiter 6, Clearfield 9. 2B—Bloom. HBP—Neal, I. London.
Pitching
Rossiter: Matthews—6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO. Long—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Lopez—3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Mays—4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Matthews. LP—Lopez.