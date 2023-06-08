The Clearfield Chiefs upended visiting DuBois, 21-5 in five innings, on Thursday night.
The second game of the doubleheader was moved to Monday at Clearfield High School beginning at 6 p.m. due to darkness.
Elijah Quick picked up the victory for the Post 6, tossing all five innings and allowing four earned runs on eight hits and four walks. He also struck out five.
Kyle Elensky had four hits, including two doubles, knocked in four runs and scored three times.
Blake Prestash added two hits, including a homer, three RBIs and scored three runs.
Hunter Rumsky and Derrick Mikesell each had three RBIs, while Hayden Rumsky had four RBIs.
Clearfield returns to action on Sunday, hosting Rossiter.
DuBois—5
Radaker 1b 1210, Tettis ss 1224, Gaffney cf 2120, Lions lf 3010, Misiewicz 3011, Fields p 3010, Boteck 3b 3000, Mondi 2b 3000, Bembenic rf 3000. Totals: 23-5-8-5.
Clearfield—21
Elensky ss 4344, Bloom c 4441, Prestash 3b 4323, Hu. Rumsky 2b 5323, Bumbarger 1b 4211, Irvin rf 3222, Quick p 4101, Mikesell cf 3233, Ha. Rumsky rf 3101. Totals: 34-21-18-19.
Score by Innings
DuBois 300 2 0— 5 8 4
Clearfield (10)00 1(10)—21 18 1
Errors—Mondi 2, Tettis, Bembenic. Bumbarger. LOB—DuBois 6, Clearfield 6. 2B—Elensky 2. HR—Tettis 2. Prestash.
Pitching
DuBois: Fields—4 2/3 IP, 18 H, 21 R, 6 BB, 2 SO. Radaker—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Quick—5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Quick. LP—Fields.