BROOKVILLE — A light and steady rain eventually made McKinley Field unplayable and suspended the Clearfield Chiefs’ trip to play the Brookville Grays Tuesday night.
The Grays led 4-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning before conditions were poor enough for the umpiring crew to stop the game.
Brookville scored all four runs in the bottom of the first inning after two outs when Zayn Hargenrader doubled in all three runs with the bases loaded and scored when Bryson Huwar singled him in.
Grays starter Hunter Geer threw four scoreless innings, giving up a single to the Chiefs’ Cole Bloom in the first inning and a double to Hayvin Bumbarger to lead off the second inning. He walked two and struck out three.
Elijah Quick started for the Chiefs. The only other hit he allowed was a one-out single to Dillon Wolbert in the bottom of the third. He walked one with no strikeouts.
The game will likely be completed on June 27 when the Chiefs visit Brookville again.
The Grays (3-2) host Rossiter Thursday while the Chiefs (1-4) are off until next Tuesday’s trip to play Sykesville in Reynoldsville.