CHERRIE M. HENRY
ALTOONA — Cherrie Marie Henry, 64, of Altoona, died Feb. 28, 2023 at home.
Born Nov. 3, 1958 in Spangler, daughter of Charles E. and Arlene F. (Campbell) Henry.
Gibbons Funeral Home Inc. of Coalport is in charge of arrangements.
CHERRIE M. HENRY
ALTOONA — Cherrie Marie Henry, 64, of Altoona, died Feb. 28, 2023 at home.
Born Nov. 3, 1958 in Spangler, daughter of Charles E. and Arlene F. (Campbell) Henry.
Gibbons Funeral Home Inc. of Coalport is in charge of arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.