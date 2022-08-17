When Chase De Jong got the call in the bullpen to be ready to pitch the third inning after Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller was pulled for shoulder fatigue, De Jong knew exactly what was expected of him.
Facing a Boston Red Sox lineup that scored five runs in the first two innings, De Jong set the tone for a record-setting performance by the Pirates’ bullpen in a 5-3 loss Tuesday night at PNC Park.
“I knew my job was to keep the team in the game and work efficiently and give us a chance to keep it close and essentially save the ‘pen to give us the best chance to win (Wednesday),” De Jong said. “I took it to heart, tried to stay up tempo and stay ahead of guys.”
The Pirates weren’t expecting perfection but De Jong came close. The 28-year-old right-hander tossed four scoreless innings, retiring the first nine batters he faced before walking Eric Hosmer to start the sixth inning.
He ended up throwing 28 of his 41 pitches for strikes, including a strikeout of Kike Hernandez in the third inning.
“Chase did a great job,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said, noting that Hosmer was the only baserunner. “Our entire bullpen was really good, but Chase was really efficient. When we put him in, I was hoping we would get three (innings). The fact that he was so efficient, the fact that he was able to give us the fourth ... That’s the first time he’s had four ups in a while but he was able to get through it. Our bullpen was outstanding, gave us a chance to get back in the game.”
And it made some history along the way.
De Jong combined with fellow relievers Austin Brice and Manny Banuelos to put their names in the team’s record books. Brice pitched perfect innings in the seventh and eighth, and Banuelos struck out the side in the ninth. Per Elias Sports Bureau, the Pirates’ bullpen didn’t allow a hit in seven or more innings for the first time since MLB moved the mounds to 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate in 1893.
“I’m proud to be a part of that, just hand the baton to the next guy and let them do their job,” De Jong said. “We pick each other up down there. We’re a tight-knit group. As soon as the starter comes out of the game, whether it be early or we’ve got to cover the last one, we take it to heart. Those are our innings. We cover those innings and try to do it as best we can.”
De Jong deflected credit for his efficiency to his defense, citing left fielder Tucupita Marcano chasing down one fly ball in the gap and making another sliding down the line in the fourth inning and the double play turned by third baseman Rodolfo Castro and Kevin Newman after walking Hosmer in the sixth.
De Jong also raved about how catcher Jason Delay stayed “locked in” for the entire game, despite Keller being pulled after two innings.
“It’s not about me. It’s about working efficiently, getting outs and just trying to keep the team in the game,” De Jong said. “I’m not trying to strike a bunch of guys out. I’m not trying to work long counts. I’m trying to let my defense work for me, which they did, just take the ball and make sure to save that bullpen.”
After going 1-4 with a 5.77 ERA in nine starts last season, De Jong underwent season-ending surgery to repair the cartilage that coats the medial femoral condyle in his left knee.
The injury happened gradually De Jong said, flaking away until it was a Grade 4 tear. After recovering, De Jong received a non-roster invitation to spring training and transitioned to a relief role.
He started the season in Triple-A Indianapolis but returned to the Pirates in late April and has shined in long relief, going 4-1 with a 2.33 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 46 1/3 innings over 26 appearances.
“I’m reaping the benefits of throwing on a healthy knee for the first time in I don’t know how long,” De Jong said. “It’s fun. My ability to execute has gone through the roof. Not being in pain makes a huge difference, allowing me to go out there and do my job.”