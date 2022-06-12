ATLANTA — Lost in Dillon Peters’ scoreless start, Wil Crowe finding a fit in the bullpen and David Bednar’s emergence as an elite closer has been Chase De Jong’s transition from starter to full-time reliever.
It has flown under the radar, but De Jong — who didn’t break camp with the big club and didn’t have his contract selected until April 21 — has quietly become a reliable option for manager Derek Shelton.
Not only that, De Jong’s name is sprinkled across some of MLB’s relief pitcher leaderboards.
His batting average against (.151) is seventh among qualified National League relievers, his WHIP of 0.84 sixth. De Jong’s ERA (1.77) is 12 among the same group, while his average of baserunners per nine innings (7.97) ranks sixth.
“Pitching exclusively out of the bullpen is a new experience for me,” said De Jong, who has appeared in 214 games across all level as a pro, 179 of them as a starting pitcher. “I enjoy it. I enjoy the camaraderie of being down there with the guys, not knowing when you’re going to pitch and having to stay focused and locked in.
“It’s a little different being required to only throw one time through the lineup or maybe a little bit more in certain situations. But I’m getting good results, and it’s fun.”
De Jong, 28, has had an extreme journeyman career to this point, pitching for four major league clubs over the past six years while also spending time in independent ball (2019-20) and routinely jockeying back and forth between Class AAA and the big leagues.
During that time, De Jong was either a starter or that was the goal — any bullpen work was temporary or because there wasn’t really an opening. But as many do, De Jong has seemingly flipped the switch to full-time bullpen mode, and it has worked out well for all involved.
One of the things De Jong likes about pitching out of the bullpen is how his stuff plays, which basically means that it’s easier for him to fool hitters. Although De Jong can technically throw five pitches, he primarily relies on a four-seam fastball, slider and curveball. He likes to use his heater at the top of the zone and tunnel the curveball off it, while De Jong’s slider has become downright nasty.
While using it 30.1% of the time this season, De Jong has gotten a 51.1% whiff rate on the pitch, best on the Pirates and 31st when it comes to any pitch by any pitcher in Major League Baseball this season. Opponents are hitting just .043 and slugging .087 against De Jong’s slider this season.
“I really think he’s embraced how he’s gonna use his stuff,” manager Derek Shelton said.
Added De Jong, “My ability to throw fastballs up and spin breaking balls down seems to be working. I like how my stuff plays out of the bullpen right now. I just want to keep it going.”
Another credit to De Jong is how well he’s adjusted to bullpen life given some uneven usage. He hadn’t pitched in 10 days when Shelton brought him in to face Trea and Justin Turner in Los Angeles. De Jong responded with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
De Jong followed JT Brubaker on Thursday for 3-4-5 in Atlanta’s order, struck out Austin Riley and Matt Olson and kept the Pirates within striking distance.
Overall, De Jong has worked multiple innings in 10 of his 11 outings while holding left-handed hitters to a .129 average.
The irregular appearances shouldn’t continue, especially given how well De Jong has pitched when given a chance in his new role, one that allow for some stability to his career.
“There’s a need for strong, multiple-inning relievers,” De Jong said. “I feel like that’s something that I’m doing well and want to continue to do. If I can keep doing it well, then anything to solidify a role on a major league roster is kind of what I’ve always been trying to do my entire career. I’m just trying to have a great attitude and work hard with whatever I’m given.”
Injury updates
Speaking on his 93.7 FM The Fan Sunday radio show, general manager Ben Cherington said the Pirates hope Jake Marisnick (left thumb surgery on May 12) will start a rehab assignment soon. Marisnick is currently with the team and isn’t limited by anything. Next up would be hitting velocity off a machine, then live at-bats.
“We think Marisnick is getting close,” Cherington said. “Hopefully he starts a rehab assignment before too long.”
Nick Mears (right elbow surgery on Feb. 9) and Heath Hembree (right calf strain) are currently rehabbing with Class AAA Indianapolis. Mears has thrown six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in six combined rehab appearances. Hembree made his second rehab appearance Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits in one inning.
Cherington said they’re both feeling well but will need to throw on back-to-back days before rejoining the big club.
“Certainly expect that both of those guys, we’ll see them at some point after they get deeper into their rehab,” Cherington said.