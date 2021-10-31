Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 23.
Meckey won the Mountain League cross country championship race, finishing the course in a time of 16:34, which was 16 seconds faster than Hollidaysburg’s Chris Love.
“Chad has been running extremely well,” P-O head coach Jason McKenzie said. “He is peaking at the right time. Doing well at the league meet, the district meet, and hopefully the state meet has always been the goal for Chad. This is what we have been working towards all season, and we are seeing all of that work finally paying off.”