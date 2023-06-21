Standings as of June 21
Howard Hawks;9-3
Spike Island Pirates;9-3
Lemont Ducks;8-4
Blanchard Bees;6-3
Spring Mills Braves;4-7
Lewistown FoxPro Predators;3-8
Spring Creek Shockers;1-9
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 11:39 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.