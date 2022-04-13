MARTINSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team fell to host Central 11-1 in 5 innings on Tuesday.
The Mounties managed just three hits against Central’s Jonah Snowberger, who struck out six in five innings.
Parker White had a double for the Mounties, who dropped to 2-2 overall and in the Mountain League.
The Mounties visit Penns Valley today.
Philipsburg-Osceola—1
Gustkey c 2110, White p 2010, Prestash p 0000, Whitehead lf 2001, Meersand ss 2000, C. Hahn 3b 2000, Massung 1b 2000, Emigh rf 1000, Coudriet 2b 2010, DeSimone cf 2000. Totals: 17-1-3-1.
Central—11
Kling cf 2322, Hoenstine ss 3100, Boyles 1b 3122, Smith c 3100, J. Snowberger p 2002, Helsel rf 3211, Gregg lf 3120, Detwiler dh 2001, Metzger 2b 0000, G. Snowberger 3b 2211. Totals: 23-11-8-9.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 10— 1 3 3
Central 122 06—11 8 0
Errors—Emigh, Hahn, Meersand. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Central 4. DP—Central. 2B—White; Boyles. HR—Kling. SF—J. Snowberger, Detwiler. HBP—Emigh (J. Snowberger); Boyles (by White), G. Snowberger (by White). SB—Boyles, Gregg 2. Balk—White, Prestash.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: White—3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Prestash—1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Central: J. Snowberger—5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
WP—J. Snowberger. LP—White (0-1).