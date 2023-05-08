PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team fell behind early against Central, rallied, then allowed nine runs in the top of the seventh in a 17-11 loss on Monday.
TJ Wildman took the loss, allowing five runs on four hits in relief of starter Zach Yoder.
The Mounties used five different pitchers on the day.
Denny Prestash was 4-for-4 with two runs scored, a solo homer and a double.
Jake DeSimone knocked in three runs on two hits, including a double.
Ben Gustkey had two RBIs and a triple, while Lucas Peterson scored three times and belted a double.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 11-4 overall and 8-4 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Bellefonte today.
Central—17
Hoenstine 3312, Snowberger 3111, Dionis 4112, Marko 3100, Klotz 1301, Metzger 4210, Black 3123, Fisher 4223, Muthler 4211, Bettwy 0100. Totals: 29-17-9-13.
Philipsburg-Osceola—11
Gustkey 4122, DeSimone 5123, Wildman 4001, Lamb 4000, Prestash 4241, Massung 4010, Emigh 3200, Peterson 3311, Scaife 0000, McDonald 3111, Kephart 0100, Yoder 0000, Hahn 0000. Totals: 34-11-11-9.
Score by Innings
Central 500 300 9—17 9 3
P-O 030 230 3—11 11 2
Errors—Hoenstine 3. Lamb, Wildman. LOB—Central 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 10. DP—Central 1, Philipsburg-Osceola 2. 2B—Muthler. DeSimone, Prestash, Peterson. 3B—Hoenstine. Gustkey. HR—Prestash. SB—Klotz, Bettwy, Snowberger. DeSimone, Lamb. HBP—Dionis, Metzger, Black 2. Emigh, Prestash, Scaife.
Pitching
Central: Mountain—5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Dionis—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Yoder—0 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO. Hahn—4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Wildman—2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Peterson—2/3 IP< 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Scaife—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Dionis. LP—Wildman.