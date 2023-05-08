PENFIELD — Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen’s Association held its annual free lasagna dinner and fundraising event at the Penfield Firemen’s Training Center on April 14.
All donations from this event benefit the upcoming 9th Annual Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen’s Association Dave Long Memorial Children Fishing Derby, which will be held on the small side of Parker Dam State Park on May 20.
This derby is open to all children from ages of three to 15, with registration running from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and fishing being held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Prizes and trophies will be awarded along with the large Dave Long Trophy, which will be awarded to the registered child who catches the largest trout in the derby. There will be three trout stockings for this derby, the Friday evening before the event.
Susquehanna Valley Rod & Gun Club and Mount Lick Cooperative Trout Nurseries will again provide trout for this derby. Trout this year will also be coming from the Bald Eagle Cooperative Trout Nursery, compliments of the Cooper Township’s Sportsmen’s Club.
Cooper Township Sportsmen’s Club is also a member of of the Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen’s Association.
The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission regulations, along with Central County’s rules will apply for this derby.
Central Counties Concerned Sportsmen’s Association consists of the following organizations: Burnside Sportsmen, Bennets Valley Rod & Gun Club, Clearfield Thunderbirds Chapter/NWTF, Cooper Township Sportsmen, Glen Richey Sportsmen, Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association, PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited, Susqehanna Valley Rod & Gun Club and Three Point Sportsmen.