The Centre County Baseball League recently released its all-star team for the 2023 season.
Spike Island had a league-best, four members on the team in pitchers Mike Kitko and Ryan Whitehead, outfielder Jeremy Whitehead and designated hitter Nate Gustkey.
Blanchard had three selections in Asher Corl (catcher), Toner Corl (shortstop) and Dylan Broderick (outfield), while Howard’s Dan Cole (first base) and Bryce Greene (second base), Foxpro’s Isaiah Kearns (third base) and Lemont’s Alex Lose (outfield) round out the team.