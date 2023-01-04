Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Jan. 9.
Menu
All meals are served with low-fat two-percent milk.
MONDAY, Jan. 9, Chicken Parmesan, Italian vegetable blend, breaded zucchini, breadstick, diced pears.
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, Polish sausage with onions, steamed potatoes, diced carrots, hoagie roll, vanilla pudding.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, Breaded pollock with tartar sauce, rice pilaf, Capri vegetable blend, dinner roll with margarine, diced peaches.
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, Garlic rosemary chicken, pasta with garlic butter, peas, wheat bread with margarine, chocolate pudding.
FRIDAY, Jan. 13, Beef lasagna, Italian vegetable blend, cannellini beans, breadstick, fruit salad.
Schedules
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, 9:30-10 a.m., exercise; and 10 a.m. to noon, board game bonanza.
Tuesday, 9:30-10 a.m., exercise brain and body; and 10 a.m. to noon, crafting class.
Wednesday, 9:30-10 a.m., exercise brain and body; 10-11 a.m., bocci ball; and 11 a.m. to noon, card game of choice.
Thursday, 9:30-10 a.m., exercise brain and body; 10-11 a.m., corn hole; 11 a.m. to noon, card games of choice.
Friday, 9:30-10 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m. to noon, “Life Independence for Today” with Kip Stossmeister; and 12:45-1:45 p.m., bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 961 Forest St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, and cancer support group.
Monday, 10 a.m. to noon, Un-party take Christmas decorations down; 12:30-1:15 p.m., movie charades.
Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon, drumming exercise; and 11 a.m. to noon, card games.
Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., “What Happened in the World 1900s”; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., “Frostbite and Hypothermia: Do You Know the Signs?”
Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, drumming exercise; and 12:30-1:15 a.m., jewelry bingo.
Friday, 10-11 a.m., “Old TV Games: How Many Do You Remember?”; and 12:30-1:15 p.m., exercise bingo.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 340 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, 10 a.m., Blood pressure checks with Rachael, Life NWPA; and bingo.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., Corn hole; and bingo.
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., “Healthy You, Healthy Me” with Renee; and bingo.
Thursday, 10 a.m., John Crnovic, United Healthcare; and bingo.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., Bookmobile; and 12:30 p.m., cards.
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Make homemade ice cream; and 12:30 p.m., cards.
Wednesday, 10 a.m., Crafts; and 11 a.m., snack bingo.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Dominoes; and 12:30 p.m., cards.
Friday, 10:30 a.m., Sandy Lick Mountain dulcimer players; and 12:30 p.m., cards.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed Fridays.
Monday, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Walking and exercise; and 11:15 a.m., bingo.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., “Glaucoma Awareness Month” with Sally.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., Question and answer open forum with Michelle Nutter, state Attorney General’s office.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., walking class and exercise; and 11:15 a.m., blood pressure checks.