Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of March 28.
Senior Menu
Monday, March 28, Chicken Caesar salad, tomato and cucumber salad, wheat roll with margarine, fruit yogurt.
Tuesday, March 29, Sausage red beans and rice, stewed tomatoes, capri vegetable blend, vanilla pudding, white bread with margarine.
Wednesday, March 30, Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, glazed carrots, strawberry glazed pound cake, dinner roll with margarine.
Thursday, March 31, Butterball turkey burger, lettuce and tomato, broccoli florets, tater tots, mandarin oranges.
Friday, April 1, Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, chocolate cherry parfait.
Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, March 28, 11 a.m., Brain game; 12:30 p.m., Riddle contest!
Tuesday, March 29, 11 a.m., Wii bowling; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Wednesday, March 30, 11 a.m., Birthday celebration.
Thursday, March 31, 11 a.m., Anyway you like it Bingo.
Friday, April 1, 11 a.m., Grocery bingo; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, and cancer support group.
Monday, March 28, 10 a.m., Dominos; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Book club, tell us about the last book you read.
Tuesday, March 29, 10 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Dominos/cards.
Wednesday, March 30, 10 a.m., Birthday celebration, we’ve got a lot to catch up on! Cake and ice cream.
Thursday, March 31, 10 a.m. –noon, Chronic Disease Self-Management Program by Julie Fenton and Joan Bracco; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Bingo.
Friday, April 1, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Cards; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Bingo.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, March 28, 11 a.m., Socialization; Bingo.
Tuesday, March 29, 11 a.m., Corn hole; Bingo.
Wednesday, March 30, 11 a.m., Birthday party; Bingo.
Thursday, March 31, 11 a.m., Word games; Bingo.
Friday, April 1, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, March 28, 10:30 a.m., Bookmobile; 1 p.m., Talk about spring.
Tuesday, March 29, 11 a.m., Checkers; 1 p.m., Dominos.
Wednesday, March 30, 11 a.m., Nutritional bingo.
Thursday, March 31, Birthday celebration.
Friday, April 1, Nothing reported.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, March 28, 11 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, March 29, 11 a.m., Paint your own creation on canvas.
Wednesday, March 30, 10 a.m. –2:30 p.m., “Healthy steps for Older Adults” workshop with Sally.
Thursday, March 31, 11 a.m., Walking class and exercise; blood pressure check.
Friday, April 1, 10:30 a.m., Corn hole; 1 p.m., Crossword puzzle.