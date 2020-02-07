Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Feb. 10.
Senior Menu
Monday, Feb. 10, Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, Roasted turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, white bread, applesauce.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, Smokey BBQ burger on roll topped with cheddar, BBQ sauce, and crispy onions, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers, fresh seasonal fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 13, Chicken and biscuit, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit, warm peaches.
Friday, Feb. 14, Baked meatloaf marinara with mozzarella topping, baked potato with sour cream, peas, dinner roll, strawberry mousse.
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 116 S. Second St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m., National pizza day! Making pizza with english muffins.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m., Fashion show, making fashions with unusual materials.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m., Decorating Valentine cookies; 1:30 –2:30 p.m., Healthy steps in motion, Graystone Court Villa.
Thursday, Feb. 13, 10:30 a.m., CaptionCall Hearing Health Care, how to take care of our hearing.
Friday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m., Celebrate Valentine’s Day playing Bingo.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, cancer support group and cable television.
Monday, Feb. 10, 10 –11 a.m., Brain games; 12:30 p.m., Stress relievers –what do you do to relieve stress?
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program for 55+; 11-11:30 a.m., Blood pressure checks with Glendale Area Medical Center.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m. –1:30 p.m., Clearfield County Mobile Library; 12:30 ProCare Physical Therapy, the importance of staying active.
Thursday, Feb 13, 10 –11 a.m, Healthy steps in motion exercise program for 55+; 12:30 p.m., Let’s do some chair dancing.
Friday, Feb. 14, 10 –11:30 a.m., Have you joined our card games –pinochle, canasta, double solitaire; 10 a.m. –1 p.m., Valentine’s Day! Bring your friend and enjoy a day with your favorite person.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Feb. 10, Socialization; PM Bingo.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, In our prime with Nova Care; PM Bingo.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s with Laura; PM Bingo.
Thursday, Feb. 13, Valentine’s Day celebration; PM Bingo.
Friday, Feb. 14, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m., Ways to Wellness with Renee Johnstonbough; 12:30 p.m. Word search.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Matter of Balance; 12:30 p.m., Dominos and puzzles.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m. Bingo; 12:30 p.m., Pictionary.
Thursday, Feb. 13, 9:30 –11:30 a.m., Matter of Balance; 12:30 p.m., Jigsaw puzzle.
Friday, Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m., Ladies’ Valentine Tea, tea cakes and scones, must call if you plan to attend; 10:30 a.m. Men’s games, snacks, and root beer.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Feb. 10, 10:30 –11:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Bingo.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. Arista Care at Hillsdale Park with Kim Kneff.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 9:30 a.m. –noon, Chronic disease self-management class; Games –for those not taking class.
Thursday, Feb. 13, 10:30 –11:30 a.m. Walking class and healthy steps exercise; 10:30 a.m., Valentine Celebration, decorate a cupcake.
Friday, Feb. 14, Closed.