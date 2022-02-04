Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of Feb. 7.
Senior Menu
Monday, Feb. 7, Honey mustard chicken breast, buttered peas, California blend veggies, dinner roll with margarine, diced pears.
Tuesday, Feb. 8, Sloppy joe, hot bacon potato salad, diced carrots, hamburger bun, diced peaches.
Wednesday, Feb. 9, Lemon baked cod, herbed rice pilaf, capri vegetable blend, wheat bread with margarine, apple slices.
Thursday, Feb. 10, Braised beef pot roast, roasted red potatoes, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday, Feb. 11, Ravioli with turkey tomato sauce, vegetable medley, buttered broccoli, garlic roll with margarine, pineapple chunks.
Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m., Current events and coffee, what’s happening in the surrounding area?; 12:30-1 p.m., Cards.
Tuesday, Feb. 8, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Matter of balance exercise program; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Send a Valentine’s card.
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 10-11 a.m., Password; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cards.
Thursday, Feb. 10, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Matter of balance exercise program; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bingo.
Friday, Feb. 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Make your own Bingo; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Cards.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574.
Closed for remodeling until further notice.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Feb. 7, 11 a.m., Socialization; bingo.
Tuesday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m., Mind games; bingo.
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m., Puzzles; bingo.
Thursday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m., Thursday trivia; bingo.
Friday, Feb. 11, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, Feb. 7, 10:30 a.m., Book mobile; 11 a.m., Game day, dominos, checkers, etc.
Tuesday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m. Valentine craft; 1 p.m., Word search, three wishes.
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m., Blizzard bingo; 1 p.m., Word search, off we go.
Thursday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m., Word search, send flowers; 1 p.m., Word search, making candy.
Friday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m., Word search, accessorize with red; 1 p.m., Sheesh game.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, Feb. 7, 11 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m., Communication strategies with Julie Fenton, a good Alzheimer’s program.
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m., Mind, body and spirit assessment with Kathy Bell, WRC Senior Services.
Thursday, Feb. 10, 11 a.m., Walking class and exercise; blood pressure checks.
Friday, Feb. 11, Closed.