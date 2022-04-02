Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of April 4.
Senior Menu
Monday, April 4, Honey mustard chicken breast, steamed rice, California blend vegetables, dinner roll with margarine, diced pears.
Tuesday, April 5, Sloppy Joe, hot bacon potato salad, diced carrots, hamburger bun, vanilla pudding.
Wednesday, April 6, New England style baked cod, herbed rice pilaf, capri vegetable blend, wheat bread with margarine, apple slices.
Thursday, April 7, Braised beef pot roast, roasted red potatoes, green beans, dinner roll with margarine, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday, April 8, Cheese ravioli with marinara, baby lima beans, California vegetable blend, garlic roll with margarine, pineapple chunks.
Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, April 4, 10:30 a.m., Va-Va-Vroom game; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Tuesday, April 5, 10:30 a.m., Easter craft; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Wednesday, April 6, 11 a.m., April in History information; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Thursday, April 7, 11 a.m., Lottery Bingo; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Friday, April 8, 11 a.m., Whatever Bingo; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, and cancer support group.
Monday, April 4, 9:30-11 a.m., Coffee club; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Dominos.
Tuesday, April 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Dominos/cards.
Wednesday, April 6, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Drum exercises; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Spring craft.
Thursday, April 7, 10 a.m. –noon, Chronic Disease Self-Management with Julie Fenton; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Pick or Poke Bingo.
Friday, April 8, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Cards/dominos; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Bingo.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, April 4, 11 a.m., Socialization; Exercise; Bingo.
Tuesday, April 5, 11 a.m., Word games; Exercise; Bingo.
Wednesday, April 6, 11 a.m., Corn hole; Exercise; Bingo.
Thursday, April 7, 11 a.m., Thursday Trivia; Exercise; Bingo.
Friday, April 8, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, April 4, 11 a.m., Word search –gunslinger; 1 p.m., Word search, Mother Earth.
Tuesday, April 5, 11 a.m., Memories book; 1 p.m., Cards.
Wednesday, April 6, 10 a.m., Easter crafts; 11 a.m., Grocery Bingo.
Thursday, April 7, 11 a.m., Dominos; 1 p.m., Word search, American made.
Friday, April 8, 11 a.m., Checkers; 1 p.m., Word search, board games.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, April 4, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, April 5, 11 a.m., Kim Neff, embassy at Hillsdale Park.
Wednesday, April 6, 11 a.m., Stress awareness month with Sally.
Thursday, April 7, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, April 8, Closed.