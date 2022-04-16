Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of April 18.
Senior Menu
Monday, April 18, Sausage with peppers, onions, parmesan pasta, capri vegetable blend, white bread with margarine, butterscotch pudding.
Tuesday, April 19, Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered egg noodles, green peas, whole wheat roll, sugar cookie.
Wednesday, April 20, Herb roasted chicken thigh, rice pilaf, whole kernel corn, dinner roll with margarine, fruit cocktail.
Thursday, April 21, Texas-style shredded pork, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn bread, pineapple chunks.
Friday, April 22, Beef and macaroni casserole, steamed cauliflower, diced carrots, white bread with margarine, red blue and white parfait.
Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, April 18, 10:30 a.m., Pictionary; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Tuesday, April 19, 10:30 a.m., Jelly bean guessing game, jelly bean flavors; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Wednesday, April 20, 11 a.m., Things at Grandma’s house; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Thursday, April 21, 11 a.m., Crazy hat bingo; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Friday, April 22, 11 a.m., Any way bingo; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 961 Forest St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, and cancer support group.
Monday, April 18, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Brain games; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Match-up movie lines game.
Tuesday, April 19, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Medicare scams.
Wednesday, April 20, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Drum exercising; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Wheel of fortune, can you guess the phrase?
Thursday, April 21, 10 a.m. –noon, Chronic disease self-management by Julie Fenton; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Bingo.
Friday, April 22, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Cards/dominos; 12:30-1;15 p.m., Bar Bingo.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 340 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, April 18, 11 a.m., Socialization; Exercise; Bingo.
Tuesday, April 19, 11 a.m., Word games; Exercise; Bingo.
Wednesday, April 20, 11 a.m., Corn hole; Exercise; Bingo.
Thursday, April 21, 11 a.m., Thursday Trivia; Exercise; Bingo.
Friday, April 22, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, April 18, 10 a.m., Game day, dominos and checkers; 1 p.m., Crossword puzzle.
Tuesday, April 19, 10:30 a.m., Scattergories; 1 p.m., Crossword puzzle.
Wednesday, April 20, 10 a.m., Word search, jelly bean flavors; 11 a.m., Pick a Poke Bingo.
Thursday, April 21, 10:30 a.m., Game think alike; 1 p.m., Crossword puzzle.
Friday, April 22, 10:30 a.m., Game blurt; 1 p.m., Crossword puzzle, Earth day.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, April 18, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, April 19, 11 a.m., Feel good bingo.
Wednesday, April 20, 11 a.m., Open forum with Trooper Bruce Morris.
Thursday, April 21, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, April 22, Closed.