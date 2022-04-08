Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of April 11.
Senior Menu
Monday, April 11, Breaded chicken with ranch, sweet potato tots, whole kernel corn, white bread with margarine, strawberry orange jello.
Tuesday, April 12, Roasted pork loin, capri vegetable blend, steamed brown rice, wheat roll with margarine, lemon pudding.
Wednesday, April 13, Chili mac with cheese, cauliflower, peas and carrots, dinner roll with margarine, fruit cocktail.
Thursday, April 14, Salisbury steak with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, white bread with margarine, chocolate pudding.
Friday, April 15, Good Friday, no hot meal delivery.
Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, April 11, 10:30 a.m., The Kitchen word game; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Tuesday, April 12, 10:30 a.m., Color Easter eggs; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Wednesday, April 13, 11 a.m., Desserts around the world; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Thursday, April 14, 11 a.m., Easter bingo; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Friday, April 15, Closed for Good Friday.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 850 Rear Main St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, and cancer support group.
Monday, April 11, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Dominos; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Spring craft.
Tuesday, April 12, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Matter of Balance exercise; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Brain games.
Wednesday, April 13, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Drum exercising; 9:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Easter bonnet contest, make your best bonnet; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Bingo.
Thursday, April 14, 10 a.m.-noon, Chronic disease self-management by Julie Fenton; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Bingo.
Friday, April 15, Closed for Good Friday.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 40 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, April 11, 11 a.m., Socialization; Exercise; Bingo.
Tuesday, April 12, 11 a.m., Mind games; Exercise; Bingo.
Wednesday, April 13, 11 a.m., Corn hole; Exercise; Bingo.
Thursday, April 14, 11 a.m., Thursday Trivia; Exercise; Bingo.
Friday, April 15, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, April 11, 10:30 a.m., Book mobile; 1 p.m., Word search, cities of holy land.
Tuesday, April 12, 10:30 a.m., Yahtzee; 1 p.m., Word search, home sweet home.
Wednesday, April 13, 10 a.m., Color Easter eggs, jelly bean game; 11 a.m., Big diamond bingo.
Thursday, April 14, 10:30 a.m., Crafts; 1 p.m., Word search, weather watch.
Friday, April 15, Closed for Good Friday.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 58 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, April 11, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, April 12, 11 a.m., Spring craft, butterfly.
Wednesday, April 13, 11 a.m., Easter brunch and April birthday celebration.
Thursday, April 14, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, April 15, Closed.