Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has announced the menu and program schedule for its centers for active living for the week of April 25.
Senior Menu
Monday, April 25, Chili cheese hot dog, tater tots, baked beans, hot dog bun, banana pudding.
Tuesday, April 26, Stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, buttered peas, white bread, apple sauce.
Wednesday, April 27, Ziti with Italian sausage, cheese sticks, capri vegetable blend, dinner roll with margarine, chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, April 28, Meatloaf with gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, white bread with margarine, mandarin oranges.
Friday, April 29, Barbecue chicken, baby lima beans, sweet corn, whole wheat dinner roll, tapioca pudding.
Activities
Clearfield Center for Active Living, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, 765-9319, activities include Nintendo, Wii, Internet Café, lending library, puzzles, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise and cable television. Swimming is held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the Aquatics Club at Clearfield YMCA. Bowling is held every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clearfield Bowling Lanes. Cards and games are played every afternoon following lunch.
Monday, April 25, 10:30 a.m., Remember what’s on the tray; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Tuesday, April 26, 10:30 a.m., Books of the Bible quiz; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Wednesday, April 27, 11 a.m., Celebrate April birthdays; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Thursday, April 28, 11 a.m., Terrific T bingo; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Friday, April 29, 11 a.m., Pick-A-Poke Bingo; 12:30 p.m., Cards.
Coalport Center for Active Living, 961 Forest St., Coalport, 672-3574, activities include Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, brain aerobics, puzzles, Internet service, bingo, quilting, crafts, lending library, and cancer support group.
Monday, April 25, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Easy crockpot recipes; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Nutrition program, portion size.
Tuesday, April 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Matter of balance exercise; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Brain games.
Wednesday, April 27, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Drum exercising; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Current events in local community.
Thursday, April 28, 10 a.m. –noon, Chronic disease self management by Julie Fenton; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Italian bingo.
Friday, April 29, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Cards/dominos; 12:30-1:15 p.m., Bingo.
Houtzdale Family Service Center, 340 Terrace Dr., Houtzdale, 378-5120, programs begin at 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Activities include cards, games and television. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, April 25, 11 a.m., Socialization; Exercise; Bingo.
Tuesday, April 26, 11 a.m., Mind games; Exercise; Bingo.
Wednesday, April 27, 11 a.m., Corn hole; Exercise; Bingo.
Thursday, April 28, 11 a.m., Thursday Trivia; Exercise; Bingo.
Friday, April 29, Closed.
Kylertown Center for Active Living, 70 Senior Dr., Kylertown, 345-6338, activities include brain aerobics, Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, puzzles, Internet service, crafts, lending library and cable television.
Monday, April 25, 10:30 a.m., Puzzles; 1 p.m., Crossword puzzle.
Tuesday, April 26, 10:30 a.m., Checkers; 1 p.m., Corn hole.
Wednesday, April 27, 10 a.m., Word search, books of the Bible; 1 p.m., Nutritional bingo.
Thursday, April 28, 10:30 a.m., Game day, dominos and checkers.
Friday, April 29, 11 a.m., Crossword puzzle; 1 p.m., Corn hole.
Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market St., Mahaffey, 277-4544, activities includes Healthy Steps in Motion exercise, walking club, musical programs, brain aerobics, bingo, quilting and crafts. The center is closed on Fridays.
Monday, April 25, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise.
Tuesday, April 26, 11 a.m., Quarterly nutritional program, Easy ways to boost fiber in your diet with Sally.
Wednesday, April 27, 11 a.m., Deceptive sales practices with Michele Nutter, PA Attorney General’s Office.
Thursday, April 28, 10:30 a.m., Walking class and exercise; 11:30 a.m., Blood pressure check.
Friday, April 29, Closed.